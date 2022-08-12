Industry

When will investors care about SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), UDR Inc. (UDR)

Samuel Moore - 0
NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. bought a fresh place in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 430.8...
Companies

Should Be Able To Maintain Growth Momentum: STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)

Melanie Gerald - 0
TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L bought a fresh place in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 96.2 thousand...
Industry

EPS Surprise As An Investment Strategy: DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU), XPO Logistics Inc. (XPO)

Edward Bosworth - 0
EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS LLC bought a fresh place in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 29.5...
Companies

Revealing The Truly Crowded Trades: Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO), Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Peggy Goldman - 0
SENVEST MANAGEMENT LLC bought a fresh place in Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:OTMO). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 2.6 million shares...
Industry

Alight Inc. (ALIT), The Allstate Corporation (ALL): Another Look At Growth Versus Value

Lloyd Martinez - 0
DAVENPORT & CO. LLC bought a fresh place in Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 1.3 million shares...
Companies

Calm Before Chaos But More Likely The Fear Of The Unknown: Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)

Samuel Moore - 0
ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT SA (G bought a fresh place in Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 749.0...
Industry

Entering Stage Of Growth And Momentum: Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX), ADDvantage Technologies Group Inc. (AEY)

Melanie Gerald - 0
ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT SA (G bought a fresh place in Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 798.5...
Companies

Have Potential to become a good Portfolio: Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO), Ring Energy Inc. (REI)

Edward Bosworth - 0
FUBON ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. bought a fresh place in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 134.4...
Industry

Positive Prospects, But Probably: Noble Corporation (NE), Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Peggy Goldman - 0
LOOMIS, SAYLES & CO. LP bought a fresh place in Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 835.9 thousand...
Companies

Not Throwing In The Towel: Passage Bio Inc. (PASG), View Inc. (VIEW)

Lloyd Martinez - 0
WELZIA MANAGEMENT SGIIC SA bought a fresh place in Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 1.9 thousand...
Industry

It’s Time to take a sweet bite: Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX), Equinor ASA (EQNR)

Samuel Moore - 0
GREAT VALLEY ADVISOR GROUP, INC. bought a fresh place in Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 10.0...
Companies

Flirts with Upside and Downside? Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY), iBio Inc. (IBIO)

Melanie Gerald - 0
CANDRIAM BELGIUM SA bought a fresh place in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 146.4 thousand shares...
Industry

The Safest Portfolio Is The One That’s Just Been Raised: Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT), Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)

Edward Bosworth - 0
In the most recent purchasing and selling session, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)’s share price decreased by -2.26 percent to ratify at $1.30. A...
Companies

Futures Directions for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY), WisdomTree Investments Inc. (WETF)

Peggy Goldman - 0
UNITED CAPITAL MANAGEMENT OF KAN bought a fresh place in Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 11.7...
Industry

Cognex Corporation (CGNX), Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. (HYFM): Could Be Good Medium-Term Players

Lloyd Martinez - 0
NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD. bought a fresh place in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 473.8 thousand...
Companies

Can Help Investors Wade Through Choppy Markets: Lilium N.V. (LILM), UpHealth Inc. (UPH)

Samuel Moore - 0
CLEAR HARBOR ASSET MANAGEMENT LL bought a fresh place in Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 10.0 thousand...
Industry

Looking Better but Stay Cautious: Repligen Corporation (RGEN), ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX)

Melanie Gerald - 0
NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT bought a fresh place in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 88.2 thousand...
Companies

The case to own Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), Canaan Inc. (CAN)

Edward Bosworth - 0
PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS LLC bought a fresh place in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 548.7 thousand shares...
Industry

Key turning points to Take off: Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)

Peggy Goldman - 0
JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC bought a fresh place in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 508.2 thousand...
Companies

Estimates could be Right: Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD), Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS)

Lloyd Martinez - 0
SIMPLEX TRADING LLC bought a fresh place in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD). Money CNN data shows that the institutional investor bought 19.8 thousand...
