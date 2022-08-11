Is Sea Limited (SE) Stock a good value investment?

Goldman raised the price target for the Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on April 11, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 04, 2022 by JP Morgan that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $105 for SE stock. The research report from Goldman has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $300. The stock was initiated by Loop Capital, who disclosed in a research note on January 19, 2022, to Hold and set the price objective to $190. In their research brief published January 03, 2022, BofA Securities analysts upgraded the Sea Limited stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $287.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) raised 4.49% to close Wednesday’s market session at $87.28, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $84.50 and $87.90 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4448966 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 6.66 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.89% within the last five trades and 20.37% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -46.29% in the last 6 months and 35.99% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SE stock is trading at a margin of 12.39%, 13.81% and -42.08% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SE deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -76.58 percent below its 52-week high and 61.45 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -69.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Sea Limited’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -15.60 percent and the profit margin is -19.90 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 39.90 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $48.51 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.37 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 7.75, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 31.41 percent of Sea Limited shares are owned by insiders, and 60.10 percent are held by financial institutions.