Highest growth, lowest cost: ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) Stock

Raymond James raised the price target for the ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Strong buy”. The rating was released on November 11, 2021, according to finviz. The research report from Jefferies has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $8. The stock was reiterated by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on April 15, 2019, to Buy and set the price objective to $13. In their research brief published February 07, 2019, H.C. Wainwright analysts resumed the ADMA Biologics Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $10.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) raised 5.19% to close Thursday’s market session at $2.23, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.09 and $2.48 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6409364 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.57 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.19% within the last five trades and -1.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 33.53% in the last 6 months and 55.94% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ADMA stock is trading at a margin of 3.91%, 5.94% and 29.21% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ADMA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -6.30 percent below its 52-week high and 120.79 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 59.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -68.80 percent and the profit margin is -83.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 7.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $429.63 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.57 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.43, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 2.10 percent of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 69.10 percent are held by financial institutions. Grossman Adam S, the President and CEO at ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) has bought 250,000 shares of firm on Oct 25 at a price of $1.00 against the total amount of $0.25 million. In another inside trade, Grossman Adam S, President and CEO of ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) bought 100,000 shares of the firm on Oct 25 for a total worth of $100000.0 at a price of $1.00. An inside trade which took place on Oct 25, EVP, CFO of ADMA Biologics Inc. LENZ BRIAN bought 30,000 shares of firm against total price of $30000.0 at the cost of $1.00 per share.