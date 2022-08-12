Smart Choice for Smart Investors? Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) stated its intention to restructure in order to save expenses. Investors reacted favorably to this announcement, believing that only by cutting costs would the firm be able to pursue promising research.

INO currently does not have commercial pharmaceuticals, hence the firm does not yet generate money from sales – revenue in the second quarter was less than $1 million. The COVID-19 vaccine candidate is the most near to commercialization.

However, additional early-to-middle-stage infectious disease initiatives are in the works, such as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) vaccine, which is now in Phase II trials. Cancer prevention and treatment is another area of expertise.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) reported the completion of a two-year study of a PD-1 inhibitor that produced remission from head and neck cancer. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ VGX-3100 immunotherapy is presently under development. Its goal is to rid the body of the cancer-causing HPV-16 and HPV-18 viruses.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) intends to let off 18% of its full-time employees and 86% of its contractors, according to the strategy given. The changes are expected to reduce operational expenses by around 30%, according to management. As a result, the firm should be able to continue operations until the third quarter of 2024.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ net loss of $108.5 million in the second quarter indicates that the firm will go bankrupt and be unable to continue the research if it does not save money (now $348 million). The new cost-cutting strategy is beneficial since it will allow the firm to continue operations until it begins selling its first medicine.

INO stock has traded in a 5-day range of $2.02 to $2.70, for a total performance of +7.89%. Meanwhile, during the last month, this stock has traded in a range of $1.82 to $2.70, representing a +26.48% move. This stock’s price has risen by +35.91% in the last three months, ranging in the $1.38 to $2.70 range.