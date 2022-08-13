downgraded: William Blair Recommends DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock to “an Underperform”

William Blair raised the price target for the DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) stock from “a Mkt perform” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on August 05, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on June 02, 2022 by UBS that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $47 for XRAY stock. The stock was downgraded by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on April 20, 2022, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $46. In their research brief published April 19, 2022, Robert W. Baird analysts downgraded the DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $48.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) raised 1.29% to close Friday’s market session at $37.65, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $37.18 and $37.68 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 981784 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.93 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.20% within the last five trades and 10.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -30.68% in the last 6 months and -0.53% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. XRAY stock is trading at a margin of 4.23%, 3.16% and -19.60% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, XRAY deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -40.33 percent below its 52-week high and 11.47 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -37.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 14.70 percent and the profit margin is 10.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 54.80 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.91 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) is 22.40. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 14.19. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.89 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.63, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

BRANDT ERIC, the Director at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) has sold 6,900 shares of firm on May 03 at a price of $39.71 against the total amount of $0.27 million. In another inside trade, Casey Donald M Jr., President & CEO of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) bought 20,000 shares of the firm on Dec 01 for a total worth of $1.0 million at a price of $49.78. An inside trade which took place on Nov 19, Sr VP & Chief HR Officer of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Yankie Lisa sold 1,903 shares of firm against total price of $0.1 million at the cost of $52.63 per share.