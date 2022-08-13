Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock is trading Lower -8.97% From 200-Day SMA

Cowen raised the price target for the Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 02, 2022, according to finviz. The stock was initiated by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on June 04, 2021, to Neutral and set the price objective to $110. In their research brief published April 12, 2021, Piper Sandler analysts initiated the Twist Bioscience Corporation stock to Overweight with a price target of $150.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) raised 7.93% to close Friday’s market session at $52.97, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $48.51 and $53.15 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 890370 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.25 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.38% within the last five trades and 29.13% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -14.07% in the last 6 months and 79.62% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TWST stock is trading at a margin of 15.21%, 34.94% and -8.97% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TWST deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -62.16 percent below its 52-week high and 111.29 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -46.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.64 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 16.22 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.28, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Banyai William, the at Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) has sold 378 shares of firm on Jul 25 at a price of $43.19 against the total amount of $16326.0. In another inside trade, Banyai William, of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) sold 318 shares of the firm on Jul 05 for a total worth of $11699.0 at a price of $36.79. An inside trade which took place on Jun 15, SVP of Human Resources of Twist Bioscience Corporation Green Paula sold 10,067 shares of firm against total price of $0.31 million at the cost of $30.47 per share.