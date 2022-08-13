Why Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) Stock Jumped 7.05% in Last Month?

Goldman raised the price target for the Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on August 05, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 13, 2022 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $40 for SCCO stock. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on March 24, 2022, from Equal-Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $63. In their research brief published December 09, 2021, Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the Southern Copper Corporation stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $55.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) raised 1.19% to close Friday’s market session at $49.18, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $47.95 and $49.24 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 890933 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.55 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.65% within the last five trades and 7.05% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -26.82% in the last 6 months and -10.09% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SCCO stock is trading at a margin of 2.35%, -5.55% and -20.41% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SCCO deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -37.99 percent below its 52-week high and 10.02 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -30.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Southern Copper Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 50.30 percent and the profit margin is 27.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 60.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $37.10 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) is 13.03. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 14.84. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.51 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.98, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of Southern Copper Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 7.50 percent are held by financial institutions. VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, the Chairman of the Board at Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO) has sold 200,000 shares of firm on Mar 11 at a price of $74.94 against the total amount of $14.99 million. In another inside trade, VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA, Chairman of the Board of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) sold 100,000 shares of the firm on Mar 10 for a total worth of $7.5 million at a price of $74.97. An inside trade which took place on Mar 09, Chairman of the Board of Southern Copper Corporation VELASCO GERMAN LARREA MOTA sold 50,000 shares of firm against total price of $3.74 million at the cost of $74.87 per share.