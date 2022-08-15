United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Stock: Amazing technical data that you never knew existed

Citigroup raised the price target for the United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) stock from “a Buy” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on July 12, 2022, according to finviz. The stock was downgraded by Bernstein, who disclosed in a research note on June 08, 2021, from Mkt Perform to Underperform and set the price objective to $7.30.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) raised 2.69% to close Friday’s market session at $7.26, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $7.13 and $7.30 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 8342744 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 9.09 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.31% within the last five trades and 9.67% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -22.00% in the last 6 months and -2.70% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. UMC stock is trading at a margin of 6.12%, 1.33% and -17.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UMC deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -38.92 percent below its 52-week high and 16.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -34. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does United Microelectronics Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $17.35 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) is 8.27. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 7.68. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.27 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.07, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.