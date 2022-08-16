downgraded: Canaccord Genuity Recommends Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock to “a Hold”

Canaccord Genuity lowered the price target for the Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on August 04, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 23, 2022 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $2.10 for SKLZ stock. The research report from Wedbush has reiterated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $7.50. The stock was reiterated by RBC Capital Mkts, who disclosed in a research note on February 24, 2022, to Sector Perform and set the price objective to $2.50. In their research brief published February 24, 2022, Canaccord Genuity analysts reiterated the Skillz Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $7.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) dipped -1.05% to close Monday’s market session at $1.88, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.80 and $1.945 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5714570 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 9.06 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.30% within the last five trades and 45.74% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -55.02% in the last 6 months and 3.30% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SKLZ stock is trading at a margin of 18.31%, 25.03% and -56.70% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SKLZ deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -86.55 percent below its 52-week high and 63.48 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -83. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Skillz Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the profit margin is -68.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 90.90 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $734.08 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.94 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.52, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 6.00 percent of Skillz Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 47.90 percent are held by financial institutions. SLOAN HARRY, the Director at Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has bought 100,000 shares of firm on Mar 14 at a price of $2.27 against the total amount of $0.23 million. In another inside trade, Bruckheimer Jerome Leon, Director of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) bought 101,215 shares of the firm on Mar 07 for a total worth of $0.25 million at a price of $2.46. An inside trade which took place on Feb 28, Director of Skillz Inc. SLOAN HARRY bought 94,880 shares of firm against total price of $0.29 million at the cost of $3.10 per share.