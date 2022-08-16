Growing at an Unbelievable Rate: Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock from “a Perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on May 03, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Citigroup has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $115. The stock was downgraded by RBC Capital Mkts, who disclosed in a research note on October 15, 2021, from Outperform to Sector Perform and set the price objective to $97. In their research brief published October 04, 2021, Jefferies analysts reiterated the Morgan Stanley stock to Buy with a price target of $119.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) raised 0.39% to close Monday’s market session at $92.02, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $90.46 and $92.29 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 7344172 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 7.74 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.96% within the last five trades and 17.90% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -12.00% in the last 6 months and 14.25% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MS stock is trading at a margin of 9.02%, 14.61% and 1.77% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MS deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -16.14 percent below its 52-week high and 27.72 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -5.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Morgan Stanley’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 29.60 percent and the profit margin is 22.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 90.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $155.47 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is 12.44. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 11.72. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.61 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.67, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.30 percent of Morgan Stanley shares are owned by insiders, and 65.10 percent are held by financial institutions. LUCZO STEPHEN J, the Director at Morgan Stanley (MS) has bought 25,000 shares of firm on May 12 at a price of $79.30 against the total amount of $1.98 million. In another inside trade, SAPERSTEIN ANDREW M, Co-President/Head of WM of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) sold 17,162 shares of the firm on Feb 08 for a total worth of $1.81 million at a price of $105.70. An inside trade which took place on Feb 07, Chief Risk Officer of Morgan Stanley Hotsuki Keishi sold 24,500 shares of firm against total price of $2.57 million at the cost of $105.00 per share.