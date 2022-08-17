Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock is trading 142.69 percent above its 52-week low

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for the Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on May 06, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 18, 2020 by H.C. Wainwright that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $33 for CLVS stock. The research report from SVB Leerink has downgraded the stock from Mkt Perform to Underperform, with a price target set at $5. The stock was downgraded by BofA/Merrill, who disclosed in a research note on April 09, 2020, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $6. In their research brief published January 08, 2020, H.C. Wainwright analysts reiterated the Clovis Oncology Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) dipped -3.42% to close Tuesday’s market session at $1.41, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.35 and $1.485 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3947008 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 12.68 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.02% within the last five trades and -25.79% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -22.10% in the last 6 months and 70.04% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CLVS stock is trading at a margin of -14.55%, -13.74% and -33.91% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CLVS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -71.80 percent below its 52-week high and 142.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -84.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $199.59 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.42 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.40 percent of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 39.30 percent are held by financial institutions. Gross Paul Edward, the at Clovis Oncology Inc. (CLVS) has sold 4,807 shares of firm on Aug 02 at a price of $1.46 against the total amount of $7024.0. In another inside trade, IVERS-READ GILLIAN C, of Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) sold 3,802 shares of the firm on Aug 02 for a total worth of $5555.0 at a price of $1.46. An inside trade which took place on Aug 02, of Clovis Oncology Inc. Rolfe Lindsey sold 4,330 shares of firm against total price of $6326.0 at the cost of $1.46 per share.