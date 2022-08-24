Five Best SPAC Stocks To Buy Right Now

It is important to understand that a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) is a company without any commercial activities related to the acquisition or merger of another company and is formed solely for the purpose of raising capital through an initial public offering (IPO).

SPACs, which are also known as blank check companies, have existed for decades, but they have become a lot more popular in recent years, as their popularity has skyrocketed. Investors or sponsors who have expertise in a particular industry or sector commonly form Special Purpose Acquisition Corporations (SPACs) as a way to pursue deals related to that in-depth knowledge. A SPAC may decide to acquire another company during the IPO process, but the founders do not specify which company they are targeting in order to avoid disclosures during the process.

SPAC Stocks

Even though the bubble created by special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) burst months ago, investors are still hesitant to put money into these assets. This has proven to be true with both companies that have “de-SPAC’ed”, and with companies that have deals pending while their SPAC stocks have “de-SPACed”. SPAC stocks may be a good investment in 2022 due to the current lack of interest among investors in the space.

Here in this article Stocks Telegraph is presenting you with the 5 best SPAC stocks to invest in right now.

MP Materials Corp. (MP)

MP Materials Corp. (MP) stock added 3.59% to finish the last trading session at $35.75. The stock recorded a trading volume of 2.08 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 2.82 million shares. The shares of MP Materials Corp. have advanced by -3.56% in the last five days; however, they have gained 14.69% over the last month. The stock price has shed -8.94% over the last three months and has gained 12.81 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37. Additionally, it has a price-to-cash flow ratio of 90.94 and its price-to-sales ratio stands at 12.89.

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index has added its position in MP Materials Corp. (MP) to 2,895,278 shares, mirroring a recent increase of 0.84%. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index added 24090.0 shares of MP Materials Corp. common stock bringing its total worth to about $97.19 million at the end of the recent close, SEC documents show. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index isn’t the only investment manager that changed stakes and is followed by Vanguard Small Cap Index Fund, which added 6771.0 shares to end up with 2,472,184 shares worth $82.99 million. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF raise its holdings by 0.49% in the company over the course of the most recent quarter. It now holds a 1.33% position in MP Materials Corp. thanks to 2.35 million shares amounting to $79.01 million.

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH)

Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) stock closed the last session at $2.37, increasing 6.76% or $0.15. Shares of the company fluctuated between $2.21 and $2.5075 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 1.65 million, less than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 2.5 million and lower than its Year to date volume of 2.28 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has advanced by -86.32%, and in the last week, the stock has moved down by -20.20%. For the last six months, the stock has lost a total of -70.00%, and over the last three months, the stock has decreased by -49.47%. The stock has returned -84.80% so far this year.

Looking at the support for the PRCH, a number of firms have released research notes about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald stated their Overweight rating for the stock in a research note on August 10, 2022, with the firm’s price target at $10-$8. Keefe Bruyette coverage for the Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) stock in a research note released on July 25, 2022, offered an Mkt Perform rating with a price target of $3.25. Keefe Bruyette coverage for the Porch Group Inc. (PRCH) stock in a research note released on July 25, 2022, offered an Mkt Perform rating with a price target of $3.25. Compass Point was of a view on May 25, 2022, that the stock is Buy, while JP Morgan gave the stock an Overweight rating on May 23, 2022. Oppenheimer on their part issued Outperform rating on March 02, 2022.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) stock lost -1.04% to close Tuesday’s session at $17.06. The stock volume remained 14.49 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 20.27 million shares within the past 50 days. DKNG shares have fallen by -68.00% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -17.42% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 22.38%, while over the past six months, it has shed -8.23%. Further, the company has a current market of $8.26 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 437.03 million.

Robins Jason, the insider of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG), sold 320,356 shares of DraftKings Inc. stock in an exchange that took place on Mar 16. The shares were sold at an average price of 17.38 each, amounting to a total Sale worth $5,567,490. As of the close of the Sale, See Remarks now directly holds 4,253,837 shares of the organization’s stock, which is now worth about $72570459.22. The deal was disclosed in a Securities & Exchange Commission legal filing, which can be publicly viewed on the SEC website.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

The stock of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) gained 0.57% to complete the last trading session at $14.20. The price range of the company’s shares was between $14.04 and $14.635. It traded 6.93 million shares, which was below its daily average of 9.78 million shares over 100 days. CHPT’s shares have dropped by -21.55% in the last five days, while they have added 6.61% in the last month. Further, it is currently trading at a price-to-book ratio of 10.22.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has a 20-day trading average of $15.94 and the current price is -50.56% off the 52-week high compared with by 67.06% distance from its 52-week low. The 50-day simple moving average of the closing price is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. If we look at the stock’s price movements over the week, volatility stands at 5.47%, which increases to 6.12% over 1 month. It is also key to look at other market indicators of price movement for the stock, where we see that the relative strength index (RSI) is at 43.12 to suggest the stock is neutral.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) stock lost -2.11% to close Tuesday’s session at $4.65. The stock volume remained 12.18 million shares, which was lower than the average daily volume of 18.53 million shares within the past 50 days. OPEN shares have fallen by -71.52% over the last 12 months, and they have moved down by -18.13% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has lost -31.31%, while over the past six months, it has shed -53.82%. Further, the company has a current market of $3.12 billion and its outstanding shares stood at 624.96 million.

The Net Income for the most recent full fiscal year, which ended in 2021, was $8.02 billion. This is compared to the prior year, where Net Income was $2.58 billion. Meanwhile, this company’s Operating Cash Flow was -$5.79 billion for the year, compared to $682.0 million in 12-2020. Capital Expenditures for the year were reported -$33.0 million, compared to -$17.0 million, and Free Cash flow was -$5.83 billion compared to the prior year’s $665.0 million.