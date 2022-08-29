Tracking today’s Hot Stock: Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), a provider of cloud-based data processing solutions, issued a solid report that drove quotes up 23% to $196.28 at the auction on August 25.

Snowflake’s sales increased by 83% year on year to $466.3 million in the fiscal quarter ending July 31. The number of clients climbed by 36% to 6800, with 246 spending more than $1 million per year on Snowflake services.

At 171%, the revenue retention rate is remarkable. Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) still lost $207.7 million, or $0.7 million per share, last quarter, but the firm generated $53.8 million in free cash flow.

Wall Street’s expectations were substantially exceeded by the Snowflake results. Furthermore, the corporation anticipates a 60-62% rise in revenue and $500-$505 million in the current quarter. At the conclusion of the year, the firm raised its sales prediction to $1,905-$1.915 billion, representing a 67% – 68% rise; the operating margin is predicted to be 2%.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is a cloud computing pioneer. It competes successfully with behemoths like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. SNOW is connected with an improvement in the deployment of cloud applications.

Many firms have struggled to transition to cloud IT for a variety of reasons, one of which being the complexity of migrating data and apps from traditional IT infrastructure to the cloud. That is why Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) places such a high valuation on its addressable market: $248 billion.

The Snowflake service offers the advantage of lowering client data transfer costs, which is especially important during an inflationary environment.

Long-term investors should be encouraged by the significant increase in the number of major clients and their spending on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) products and services.

SNOW’s price has increased by 28.43% in the last week. A glance at its price performance during the last three months indicates that it has increased by 55.92%, while it has decreased by -26.62% over the last six months and by -41.64% since the beginning of the year.