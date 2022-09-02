ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Stock: Thought Concerns

B. Riley Securities lowered the price target for the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 22, 2022, according to finviz. The stock was upgraded by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on May 26, 2020, from Underperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $9.50. In their research brief published October 24, 2019, Ladenburg Thalmann analysts upgraded the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) dipped -1.41% to close Thursday’s market session at $7.00, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.82 and $7.11 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3409725 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.12 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.89% within the last five trades and -9.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -15.66% in the last 6 months and -8.02% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ARR stock is trading at a margin of -5.66%, -3.31% and -15.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ARR deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -37.39 percent below its 52-week high and 25.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -35.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $806.82 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 6.23. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.77, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.80 percent of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 52.90 percent are held by financial institutions. MOUNTAIN JAMES R, the Chief Financial Officer at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) has sold 33,700 shares of firm on Oct 01 at a price of $10.81 against the total amount of $0.36 million. In another inside trade, Zimmer Jeffrey J, Co-CEO and President of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) sold 28,763 shares of the firm on Sep 30 for a total worth of $0.31 million at a price of $10.80. An inside trade which took place on Sep 30, Co-CEO of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. ULM SCOTT sold 27,478 shares of firm against total price of $0.3 million at the cost of $10.80 per share.