Is TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) Stock worth its current valuation?

Truist raised the price target for the TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on May 23, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Credit Suisse has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral, with a price target set at $52. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on February 12, 2021, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $52. In their research brief published February 11, 2021, Stifel analysts downgraded the TreeHouse Foods Inc. stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) dipped -1.47% to close Friday’s market session at $45.49, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $45.01 and $47.05 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 332208 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 394.91K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.11% within the last five trades and 4.57% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 26.05% in the last 6 months and 13.58% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. THS stock is trading at a margin of -4.14%, 1.37% and 15.70% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, THS deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -9.73 percent below its 52-week high and 54.36 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 17.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does TreeHouse Foods Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 0.30 percent and the profit margin is -1.20 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 14.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.60 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 16.58. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.56 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.40, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

JANA PARTNERS LLC, the Director at TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) has sold 47,472 shares of firm on Aug 23 at a price of $48.17 against the total amount of $2.29 million. In another inside trade, JANA PARTNERS LLC, Director of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) sold 68,245 shares of the firm on Aug 22 for a total worth of $3.33 million at a price of $48.82. An inside trade which took place on Aug 19, Director of TreeHouse Foods Inc. JANA PARTNERS LLC sold 267,438 shares of firm against total price of $13.29 million at the cost of $49.68 per share.