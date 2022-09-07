Highest growth, lowest cost: AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Stock

Keefe Bruyette raised the price target for the AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) stock from “a Mkt perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on June 09, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 05, 2022 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $13 for AGNC stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $11.50. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on February 14, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $13.75.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) dipped -0.17% to close Tuesday’s market session at $11.75, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.61 and $11.935 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 14045310 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 9.58 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.55% within the last five trades and -4.08% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -9.55% in the last 6 months and -2.41% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AGNC stock is trading at a margin of -5.24%, -2.67% and -10.63% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AGNC deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -29.83 percent below its 52-week high and 17.62 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -26.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does AGNC Investment Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $6.17 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 5.36. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.94, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.80 percent of AGNC Investment Corp. shares are owned by insiders, and 45.50 percent are held by financial institutions. Kain Gary D, the Director, Executive Chair at AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) has sold 200,000 shares of firm on Feb 11 at a price of $14.10 against the total amount of $2.82 million. In another inside trade, Kain Gary D, Director, Executive Chair of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) sold 400,000 shares of the firm on Feb 11 for a total worth of $5.64 million at a price of $14.10. An inside trade which took place on Nov 05, Director and Executive Chair of AGNC Investment Corp. Kain Gary D sold 4,080 shares of firm against total price of $66312.0 at the cost of $16.25 per share.