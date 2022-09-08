What does Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Stock have to offer?

Citigroup raised the price target for the Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on September 01, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 22, 2022 by RBC Capital Mkts that downgraded the stock from a Sector perform to an Underperform with a price target of $55 for COUP stock. The research report from DA Davidson has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $75. The stock was downgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on May 12, 2022, from Neutral to Sell and set the price objective to $64. In their research brief published April 07, 2022, Evercore ISI analysts upgraded the Coupa Software Incorporated stock from In-line to Outperform with a price target of $140.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) raised 17.91% to close Wednesday’s market session at $65.82, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $61.00 and $66.15 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 15359682 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.66 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.09% within the last five trades and -15.14% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -39.38% in the last 6 months and -11.10% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. COUP stock is trading at a margin of 0.74%, 1.30% and -35.77% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, COUP deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -75.69 percent below its 52-week high and 30.23 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -72. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Coupa Software Incorporated’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -32.00 percent and the profit margin is -47.70 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 58.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.93 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 114.47. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 6.53 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 14.72, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Riggs Mark, the Chief Customer Officer at Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) has sold 5,018 shares of firm on Aug 03 at a price of $75.32 against the total amount of $0.38 million. In another inside trade, Glenn Robert, EVP Global Sales of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) sold 290 shares of the firm on Jul 01 for a total worth of $16842.0 at a price of $58.08. An inside trade which took place on Jun 21, President & CFO, Emeritus of Coupa Software Incorporated Ford Todd R sold 1,940 shares of firm against total price of $0.11 million at the cost of $55.11 per share.