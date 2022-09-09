Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) Stock: Thought Concerns

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) raised 7.94% to close Thursday’s market session at $3.67, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $3.30 and $4.60 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 10036237 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 8.23 million shares. STBX stock is trading at a margin of -42.56%, -42.56% and -42.56% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, STBX deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -92.06 percent below its 52-week high and 8.26 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Starbox Group Holdings Ltd.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $165.15 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:STBX) is 61.17. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 27.67 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 58.25, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.