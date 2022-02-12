Despite the lack of deep value, there is something else: Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Stock

Cowen raised the price target for the Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on January 12, 2022. We previously noted in another research note published on December 14, 2021 by Cowen that upgraded the stock from a Market perform to an Outperform with a price target of $100 for PLNT stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $93. The stock was upgraded by ROTH Capital, who disclosed in a research note on August 16, 2021, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $100. In their research brief published August 03, 2021, Stifel analysts upgraded the Planet Fitness Inc. stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $85.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) dipped -2.63% to close Friday’s market session at $92.27, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $90.95 and $95.13 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 893869 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 924.21K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.16% within the last five trades and -0.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 22.90% in the last 6 months and 2.06% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PLNT stock is trading at a margin of 6.43%, 5.65% and 13.92% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PLNT deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -7.36 percent below its 52-week high and 35.91 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 22.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Planet Fitness Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 27.30 percent and the profit margin is 8.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 54.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.87 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) is 168.38. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 54.09. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 14.64 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Tucker Jeremy, the Chief Marketing Officer at Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) has sold 111 shares of firm on Nov 22 at a price of $90.59 against the total amount of $10055.0. In another inside trade, Rondeau Christopher, Chief Executive Officer of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) sold 150,000 shares of the firm on Nov 08 for a total worth of $14.41 million at a price of $96.07. An inside trade which took place on Aug 27, President of Planet Fitness Inc. LIVELY DORVIN D sold 51,533 shares of firm against total price of $4.16 million at the cost of $80.80 per share.