The latest Axonics Inc. (AXNX) Stock Technical Bulletin

Barclays raised the price target for the Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on July 12, 2021, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on June 28, 2021 by Needham that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $78 for AXNX stock. The research report from Needham has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $62. The stock was initiated by Guggenheim, who disclosed in a research note on October 23, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $77. In their research brief published September 02, 2020, Robert W. Baird analysts initiated the Axonics Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $52.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) raised 7.92% to close Friday’s market session at $57.08, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $51.67 and $57.335 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 936635 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 526.99K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 13.19% within the last five trades and 23.42% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -21.12% in the last 6 months and -7.31% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AXNX stock is trading at a margin of 13.13%, 8.99% and -6.78% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AXNX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -28.48 percent below its 52-week high and 34.72 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 3.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Axonics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -40.10 percent and the profit margin is -47.10 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 63.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.73 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 16.85 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 5.22, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Ford Alfred J Jr, the Chief Commercial Officer at Axonics Inc. (AXNX) has sold 9,267 shares of firm on Feb 03 at a price of $48.25 against the total amount of $0.45 million. In another inside trade, Noblett Karen, Chief Medical Officer of Axonics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) sold 6,682 shares of the firm on Feb 03 for a total worth of $0.32 million at a price of $48.25. An inside trade which took place on Feb 03, Chief Executive Officer of Axonics Inc. COHEN RAYMOND W sold 35,115 shares of firm against total price of $1.69 million at the cost of $48.25 per share.