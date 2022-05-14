Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock: Thought Concerns

BTIG Research raised the price target for the Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on July 29, 2021, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 25, 2021 by Raymond James that downgraded the stock from a Strong buy to an Outperform with a price target of $12 for VKTX stock. The research report from BMO Capital Markets has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $14. The stock was initiated by Chardan Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on May 05, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $15. In their research brief published May 01, 2020, BTIG Research analysts initiated the Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $9.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) raised 2.64% to close Friday’s market session at $2.33, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.265 and $2.35 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 967392 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 976.44K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.00% within the last five trades and -14.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -62.66% in the last 6 months and -39.95% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VKTX stock is trading at a margin of -4.13%, -17.93% and -50.33% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VKTX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -67.64 percent below its 52-week high and 8.37 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -67.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $188.01 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.99, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 3.30 percent of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 48.10 percent are held by financial institutions. FOEHR MATTHEW W, the Director at Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) has bought 45,000 shares of firm on May 02 at a price of $2.47 against the total amount of $0.11 million. In another inside trade, FOEHR MATTHEW W, Director of Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) bought 20,000 shares of the firm on Jun 10 for a total worth of $0.11 million at a price of $5.69.