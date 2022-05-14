What does the future hold for Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) Stock?

Bernstein raised the price target for the Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 15, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 04, 2022 by Telsey Advisory Group that reiterated the stock to an Outperform with a price target of $280 for BURL stock. The research report from Berenberg has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $315. The stock was upgraded by Gordon Haskett, who disclosed in a research note on February 10, 2022, from Accumulate to Buy and set the price objective to $265. In their research brief published January 20, 2022, Loop Capital analysts downgraded the Burlington Stores Inc. stock from Hold to Sell with a price target of $190.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) raised 0.27% to close Friday’s market session at $172.50, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $171.15 and $176.63 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 891013 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 939.31K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.30% within the last five trades and -19.01% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -36.07% in the last 6 months and -25.03% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BURL stock is trading at a margin of -15.89%, -12.56% and -33.27% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BURL deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -51.73 percent below its 52-week high and 2.34 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -52.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Burlington Stores Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 6.40 percent and the profit margin is 4.40 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 41.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $12.05 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) is 28.73. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 18.26. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.29 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 15.11, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Metheny Mike, the EVP Supply Chain & Asset Prot. at Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) has sold 20,137 shares of firm on Jun 03 at a price of $305.30 against the total amount of $6.15 million. In another inside trade, Hodgson Dennis, EVP CIO of Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) sold 7,712 shares of the firm on Jun 02 for a total worth of $2.38 million at a price of $307.99.