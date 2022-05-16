Time For A Reality Check: Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR), a space launch company, launched a new launch vehicle last week. It has superior performance, yet it keeps Astra’s key commercial edge.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

Rocket 4.0 is the name of the new Astra rocket. It has the capability to launch a payload of 300 kg into Earth orbit for $3.95 million. With double, the mass of the version 3.0 rocket, the new rocket can launch a satellite or a set of nanothreaders into space. The initial price increased only 1.6 times in the same period.

The rocket is designed to satisfy the needs of the space launch market niche that Astra Space is targeting. According to the company’s estimations, the average mass of ordered satellites will be 180 kg in the next ten years. This implies ASTR is concentrating on the largest address market, with a significant number of prospective consumers in various nations.

At the same time, the new rocket preserves the Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) proposal’s key benefit. The completed Rocket 4.0 is just 19.4 metres long and 1.8 metres wide. The rocket is two-stage and can be carried anywhere in the globe in a conventional marine shipping container once undocked. The Astra Space launch pad and refueling tower are similarly tiny.

In reality, this is the only rocket that can be ordered “with home delivery,” meaning that it will launch from the most convenient location. Furthermore, the Rocket 4.0 launch and control crew has been downsized from 21 to 8 persons, significantly lowering travel costs. The launchpad can only launch once each day.

The installation of a new engine in Rocket 4.0’s first stage is a favorable indicator. It is almost twice as powerful as the old ones, using just two first-stage engines instead of the five used by the old Rocket 3.3. Astra Space, Inc. (ASTR) does not provide technical information. The engine is known to utilize the same fuel (kerosene), but instead of a battery-powered electric pump, it already has a more dependable and efficient turbopump.

Rocket 4.0 will launch for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2022. The ASTR stock was valued at $2.64 on May 13th. $719.09 million was the market capitalization.