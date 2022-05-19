A healthy upside potential exists for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Stock

BTIG Research raised the price target for the Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 03, 2021, according to finviz. The research report from Keefe Bruyette has upgraded the stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $10.50. The stock was upgraded by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on January 08, 2020, from Neutral to Outperform and set the price objective to $16.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) dipped -8.51% to close Wednesday’s market session at $14.30, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $14.26 and $14.70 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6579057 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 532.49K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.25% within the last five trades and -9.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -8.56% in the last 6 months and -2.20% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ACRE stock is trading at a margin of -6.69%, -6.86% and -5.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ACRE deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -15.23 percent below its 52-week high and 6.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -7.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 39.70 percent and the profit margin is 39.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 58.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $654.94 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) is 10.68. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 9.26. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 4.23 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.98, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.90 percent of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 50.50 percent are held by financial institutions. FEINGOLD ANTON, the Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary at Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) has sold 935 shares of firm on Apr 08 at a price of $15.57 against the total amount of $14563.0. In another inside trade, Benjamin William Stephen, Director of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) bought 18,000 shares of the firm on Feb 23 for a total worth of $0.25 million at a price of $14.05. An inside trade which took place on Jan 18, Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation FEINGOLD ANTON sold 1,415 shares of firm against total price of $21239.0 at the cost of $15.01 per share.