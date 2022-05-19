initiated: The Benchmark Company Recommends Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock to “a Buy”

The Benchmark Company raised the price target for the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on April 19, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 21, 2021 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $10.25 for PTEN stock. The research report from Citigroup has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $11. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on December 07, 2021, from Equal-Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $12. In their research brief published November 02, 2021, BofA Securities analysts upgraded the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock from Underperform to Buy with a price target of $10.50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) dipped -1.23% to close Wednesday’s market session at $16.00, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $15.53 and $16.55 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3570731 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.27 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 10.34% within the last five trades and -12.85% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 83.70% in the last 6 months and 15.44% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PTEN stock is trading at a margin of -0.94%, 0.23% and 46.57% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PTEN deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -14.76 percent below its 52-week high and 148.45 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 99.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -35.60 percent and the profit margin is -35.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 21.10 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.27 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 27.63. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.01 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.19, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 2.30 percent of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 92.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Wexler Seth David, the SVP/General Counsel/Secretary at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) has sold 24,449 shares of firm on May 17 at a price of $16.45 against the total amount of $0.4 million. In another inside trade, Wexler Seth David, SVP/General Counsel/Secretary of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) sold 50,000 shares of the firm on May 16 for a total worth of $0.79 million at a price of $15.70. An inside trade which took place on May 16, President & CEO of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Hendricks William Andrew JR sold 100,000 shares of firm against total price of $1.58 million at the cost of $15.78 per share.