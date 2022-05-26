Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $3.58 for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) dipped -8.20% to close Wednesday’s market session at $1.68, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.65 and $1.80 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4923249 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 5.09 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.18% within the last five trades and 36.59% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -55.32% in the last 6 months and -5.08% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MMAT stock is trading at a margin of 18.06%, 9.02% and -44.00% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MMAT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -92.28 percent below its 52-week high and 63.11 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -78.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Meta Materials Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $487.57 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 75.01 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.49, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 2.30 percent of Meta Materials Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 21.70 percent are held by financial institutions. Christilaw Allison, the Director at Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has bought 15,000 shares of firm on May 17 at a price of $1.67 against the total amount of $25048.0. In another inside trade, Welch Thomas Gordon, 10% Owner of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) sold 7,000 shares of the firm on Nov 30 for a total worth of $24780.0 at a price of $3.54. An inside trade which took place on Nov 29, 10% Owner of Meta Materials Inc. Welch Thomas Gordon sold 23,000 shares of firm against total price of $92782.0 at the cost of $4.03 per share.