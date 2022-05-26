Tracking today’s Hot Stock: Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRAP)

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP), a manufacturer of non-lethal weaponry, revealed this week that it has received a five-year subscription to its new virtual police simulator. Wrap sees this choice as a long-term growth driver, thus the announcement was well received.

In early 2022, Wrap got one of its first large orders for its WRAP Reality virtual reality (VR) simulator. This is a method for training police officers that employs virtual reality glasses, specific software and hardware, and a set of scripts. Wrap Technologies had intended to offer its trainer on a subscription basis in order to develop a cash-flowing sector. Another clue that the Wrap concept could work is a new contract.

Wrap exhibited a simulator for the Kentucky Sheriff’s Office in March 2022. Local law enforcement officers signed a five-year contract at the same time, indicating that it was a success. Wrap Technologies has achieved huge success with its unusually extended first subscription.

The firm is presently putting up substantial efforts to boost WRAP Reality sales. A good environment is emerging for this: law enforcement agencies in the United States and many other nations have a large turnover of employees.

As a consequence, it’s tough to depend on years of knowledge while instructing newcomers, and you’ll need to come up with new training methods. WRAP Reality is positioned as a quick approach to learning in a setting that is similar to security personnel’s actual work.

It’s worth noting that Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXON), the primary rival, just presented its virtual police simulator on May 24, 2022.

Wrap Technologies offers its non-lethal BolaWrap devices in addition to the trainer, and a huge number of successful application films serve as a form of viral marketing that draws potential consumers. At the same time, the potential of BolaWrap in the civilian market has yet to be realized.

On the 25th of May, the company’s shares were last trading 13.68 percent higher at $2.41. Prices ranged from $2.0251 to $2.42 during the most recent trading session. The stock is -50.62% below the target price of $3.63. The company’s current market capitalization is $103.44 million.