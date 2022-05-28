downgraded: BofA Securities Recommends Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Stock to “a Neutral”

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on December 22, 2021, according to finviz. The research report from Cowen has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $22. The stock was initiated by Needham, who disclosed in a research note on September 07, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $15. In their research brief published August 26, 2021, Robert W. Baird analysts initiated the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited stock to Outperform with a price target of $18.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) raised 5.00% to close Friday’s market session at $3.15, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.965 and $3.15 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 936933 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 804.27K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.10% within the last five trades and 3.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -51.76% in the last 6 months and -24.10% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RKLY stock is trading at a margin of 11.41%, -11.99% and -42.64% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RKLY deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -81.46 percent below its 52-week high and 48.94 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -71. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $380.36 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 51.40 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 6.18, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 14.70 percent of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares are owned by insiders, and 8.20 percent are held by financial institutions. Blaser Brian J, the Director at Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) has bought 47,060 shares of firm on Mar 18 at a price of $4.19 against the total amount of $0.2 million. In another inside trade, Nagra Amit, Chief Operating Officer of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) sold 5,098 shares of the firm on Mar 15 for a total worth of $19882.0 at a price of $3.90. An inside trade which took place on Mar 15, Chief Financial Officer of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited Karanth Mahesh sold 8,261 shares of firm against total price of $32218.0 at the cost of $3.90 per share.