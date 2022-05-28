Risks and Returns of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Stock

Citigroup lowered the price target for the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on May 10, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 13, 2021 by JP Morgan that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $29 for ATRA stock. The research report from Citigroup has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $27. The stock was reiterated by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on December 08, 2020, to Buy and set the price objective to $31. In their research brief published November 10, 2020, H.C. Wainwright analysts reiterated the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $28.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) raised 6.98% to close Friday’s market session at $5.21, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.79 and $5.225 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 939393 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.12 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.97% within the last five trades and -22.47% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -70.35% in the last 6 months and -59.46% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ATRA stock is trading at a margin of -8.77%, -30.13% and -60.89% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ATRA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -74.00 percent below its 52-week high and 13.02 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -65.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $486.67 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 20.19 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.34, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Murugan Amar, the SVP, GC & Secretary at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has sold 3,223 shares of firm on May 17 at a price of $5.32 against the total amount of $17134.0. In another inside trade, Koppikar Utpal, Chief Financial Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) sold 5,582 shares of the firm on May 17 for a total worth of $29675.0 at a price of $5.32. An inside trade which took place on May 17, EVP, Head of R&D of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Dupont Jakob sold 3,873 shares of firm against total price of $20597.0 at the cost of $5.32 per share.