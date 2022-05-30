Are you thinking about selling now? American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) Stock

Jefferies raised the price target for the American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) stock to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 26, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 05, 2022 by Piper Sandler that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $46 for AEL stock. The research report from Evercore ISI has upgraded the stock from In-line to Outperform, with a price target set at $46. The stock was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette, who disclosed in a research note on December 01, 2021, from Mkt Perform to Outperform and set the price objective to $42. In their research brief published March 03, 2021, JP Morgan analysts resumed the American Equity Investment Life Holding Company stock to Neutral with a price target of $33.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) raised 2.35% to close Friday’s market session at $41.35, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $40.74 and $41.48 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 446199 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 574.78K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.94% within the last five trades and 4.82% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 19.34% in the last 6 months and 9.71% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AEL stock is trading at a margin of 12.27%, 7.99% and 13.62% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AEL deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -7.06 percent below its 52-week high and 52.47 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 31.24. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -16.50 percent and the profit margin is 24.80 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.76 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) is 5.60. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.06. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.31 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.77, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Neugent Gerard D., the Director at American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) has sold 4,237 shares of firm on May 16 at a price of $34.84 against the total amount of $0.15 million. In another inside trade, Grensteiner Ronald James, Executive Vice President of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE:AEL) sold 9,188 shares of the firm on Apr 12 for a total worth of $0.35 million at a price of $38.31. An inside trade which took place on Mar 15, Executive Vice President of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Grensteiner Ronald James sold 12,844 shares of firm against total price of $0.49 million at the cost of $38.06 per share.