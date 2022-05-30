There is no better tap than Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) Stock

Raymond James raised the price target for the Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on July 16, 2021, according to finviz. The research report from Citigroup has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $90. In their research brief published March 26, 2021, Cowen analysts initiated the Renewable Energy Group Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $80.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) dipped -0.07% to close Friday’s market session at $61.33, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $61.27 and $61.38 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 631220 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.61 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.18% within the last five trades and 0.31% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 28.12% in the last 6 months and -0.28% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. REGI stock is trading at a margin of 0.28%, 0.56% and 18.28% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, REGI deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -16.72 percent below its 52-week high and 88.48 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -20.43. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Renewable Energy Group Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.10 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) is 16.59. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 19.60. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.85 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.78, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Bowen Eric, the General Counsel and Secretary at Renewable Energy Group Inc. (REGI) has sold 5,000 shares of firm on Nov 10 at a price of $56.42 against the total amount of $0.28 million. In another inside trade, Bowen Eric, General Counsel and Secretary of Renewable Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) sold 5,000 shares of the firm on Nov 09 for a total worth of $0.29 million at a price of $57.36. An inside trade which took place on Oct 28, Controller and CAO of Renewable Energy Group Inc. Samuels Todd sold 3,248 shares of firm against total price of $0.19 million at the cost of $60.00 per share.