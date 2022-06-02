Vicor Corporation (VICR) opened a new semiconductor plant

At the end of May 2022, Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) opened a new semiconductor manufacturing factory. This collaboration is essential to Vicor’s long-term prospects, according to the company’s management.

The new Vicor factory is the world’s first to produce integrated power electronics modules. It employs a set of techniques comparable to those used in silicon wafer mass manufacturing. Vicor Corporation (VICR) will be able to produce voltage converters, power modules, power electronics for electric cars, computer systems with artificial intelligence elements, data centers, and other fast-growing fields at a cheap cost and on a big scale in this fashion.

Vertical integration, in which all manufacturing processes are included and only basic raw materials are required, is a feature of the new Vicor production. This characteristic allowed the facility to be located in the United States (near to the primary users of high-tech chips) and to be free from tariffs on imports into the country.

Vicor Corporation (VICR) has more than 40 years of expertise in manufacturing electronic components, mainly power components that can handle high currents and voltages. Previously, the market for power electronics was mostly restricted to the industrial sector, which relied heavily on powerful electrical equipment.

However, with the development of household batteries, solar power systems, electric cars, and computer interfaces with currents of several amperes, the need for such chips is expanding in other industries as well.

VICR intends to take advantage of this promising trend and has already set up manufacturing for high-volume chip fabrication. Demand for efficient next-generation electronics components might boost long-term sales growth at the new factory.

The VICR stock has a 5-day range of $59.22 to $69.45, with a total return of +12.47 percent throughout that time. In the meantime, this stock has moved in a range of $52.71 to $69.45 in the last month, resulting in a +11.14 percent change in value. This stock’s price has moved by -6.24 percent in the last three months, moving in the range of $52.71 to $81.26.