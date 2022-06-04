KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) stock is trading -24.71 percent below its 52-week high

CJS Securities raised the price target for the KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) stock from “a Market perform” to “a Market outperform”. The rating was released on May 04, 2022, according to finviz. The stock was upgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on May 21, 2021, from Underperform to Buy and set the price objective to $26. In their research brief published February 18, 2021, Stephens analysts downgraded the KAR Auction Services Inc. stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $16.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) raised 0.24% to close Friday’s market session at $16.64, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $16.245 and $16.66 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 882631 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.43 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.26% within the last five trades and 10.56% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 6.19% in the last 6 months and -6.99% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KAR stock is trading at a margin of 13.96%, 3.51% and 5.25% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KAR deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -24.71 percent below its 52-week high and 41.56 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -17.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does KAR Auction Services Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.95 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 19.79. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.87 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.33, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Kestner Michael T., the Director at KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) has bought 5,000 shares of firm on May 19 at a price of $14.70 against the total amount of $73500.0. In another inside trade, HALLETT JAMES P, Executive Chairman of KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) bought 100,000 shares of the firm on May 11 for a total worth of $1.31 million at a price of $13.15. An inside trade which took place on May 11, Director of KAR Auction Services Inc. HOWELL J MARK bought 15,300 shares of firm against total price of $0.2 million at the cost of $13.00 per share.