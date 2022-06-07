PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) stock Market Value Reached at $4.48 billion: What Happened?

JP Morgan raised the price target for the PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) stock from “an Underweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on May 17, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 21, 2022 by Wells Fargo that upgraded the stock from an Underweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $30 for PBF stock. The research report from BofA Securities has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $25. The stock was upgraded by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on January 25, 2022, from Neutral to Overweight and set the price objective to $21. In their research brief published September 07, 2021, Morgan Stanley analysts initiated the PBF Energy Inc. stock to Equal-Weight with a price target of $12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) raised 4.57% to close Monday’s market session at $40.30, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $38.925 and $41.395 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5986684 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.55 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 22.34% within the last five trades and 28.14% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 217.82% in the last 6 months and 103.12% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PBF stock is trading at a margin of 28.31%, 40.92% and 120.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PBF deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading 4.00 percent below its 52-week high and 456.63 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 191.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does PBF Energy Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 2.30 percent and the profit margin is 0.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 11.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.48 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is 19.96. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 14.17. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.14 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.54, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 12.80 percent of PBF Energy Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 79.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Control Empresarial de Capital, the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 at PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has sold 538,500 shares of firm on Jun 03 at a price of $37.41 against the total amount of $20.15 million. In another inside trade, Control Empresarial de Capital, Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) sold 1,245,183 shares of the firm on Jun 02 for a total worth of $43.79 million at a price of $35.16. An inside trade which took place on Jun 01, Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1 of PBF Energy Inc. Control Empresarial de Capital sold 503,000 shares of firm against total price of $17.24 million at the cost of $34.28 per share.