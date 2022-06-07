What do you think? Take A Moment To Read: Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Stock

Northland Capital raised the price target for the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on May 10, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 08, 2022 by Piper Sandler that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $16 for SHLS stock. The stock was upgraded by Guggenheim, who disclosed in a research note on March 11, 2022, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $22. In their research brief published January 24, 2022, Truist analysts reiterated the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock to Hold with a price target of $20.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) raised 21.48% to close Monday’s market session at $18.66, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $18.05 and $19.48 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5833572 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.99 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 17.73% within the last five trades and 35.22% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -30.01% in the last 6 months and 32.25% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SHLS stock is trading at a margin of 33.93%, 32.34% and -16.05% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SHLS deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -50.39 percent below its 52-week high and 94.78 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -44.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 15.40 percent and the profit margin is 6.40 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 38.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.18 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) is 168.11. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 30.54. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 13.49 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 266.57, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Peetz Mehgan, the General Counsel at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has sold 4,940 shares of firm on May 23 at a price of $15.17 against the total amount of $74940.0. In another inside trade, Garton Philip A, Chief Financial Officer of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) sold 100,000 shares of the firm on Mar 23 for a total worth of $2.2 million at a price of $22.00. An inside trade which took place on Jul 19, General Counsel of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. Peetz Mehgan sold 11,941 shares of firm against total price of $0.32 million at the cost of $27.02 per share.