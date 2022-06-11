Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) stock is trading 3.48 percent above its 52-week low

Cowen raised the price target for the Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 02, 2022, according to finviz. The stock was initiated by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on June 04, 2021, to Neutral and set the price objective to $110. In their research brief published April 12, 2021, Piper Sandler analysts initiated the Twist Bioscience Corporation stock to Overweight with a price target of $150.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) dipped -7.01% to close Friday’s market session at $26.78, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $25.83 and $28.2699 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 920212 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.05 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.08% within the last five trades and 0.60% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -67.70% in the last 6 months and -38.84% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TWST stock is trading at a margin of -19.51%, -27.00% and -63.57% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TWST deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -80.87 percent below its 52-week high and 3.48 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -81.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.58 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 9.67 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.66, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Banyai William has sold 1,275 shares of firm on May 23 at a price of $37.04 against the total amount of $47226.0. In another inside trade, THORBURN JAMES M, Chief Financial Officer of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) sold 923 shares of the firm on May 23 for a total worth of $34060.0 at a price of $36.90. An inside trade which took place on May 20, Chief Financial Officer of Twist Bioscience Corporation THORBURN JAMES M sold 6,620 shares of firm against total price of $0.24 million at the cost of $36.02 per share.