Major Growth Catalyst Ahead for Trade Desk Inc. (TTD)

Ad buying platform Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) could be one of the main beneficiaries of the new growth cycle. Shares of the company are currently trading nearly 60% below their 52-week high. On June 14, TTD was trading at $45.40.

With AI-enabled Trade Desk tools, users can create, measure, and optimize advertising campaigns based on datasets. It is not the biggest player in the market, but due to its advantages, Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) could become one of the major beneficiaries of the growing digital advertising market.

One of the main advantages is the independence of the TTD. Unlike competitors like Alphabet and Meta Platforms*, the company does not have its own advertising space. The platform interacts with over 100 ad exchanges and service providers, giving buyers access to over 13 million ad opportunities every second.

In addition, the data offered by Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) is more extensive than that of competitors who sell their own space. For example, it was this feature that brought one of the world’s largest advertisers, retailer Walmart, to the Trade Desk. Independence and objectivity also contribute to a high retention rate of approximately 95% over the past eight years.

Inflation and other macroeconomic factors are likely to affect Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) prices in the near future. However, in the long term, the company’s business can grow rapidly with the market. Clearly, ad spend is shifting to digital channels. According to eMarketer, global digital ad spending reached $490 billion last year and is expected to reach $785 billion by 2025.

A recent spot check on the stock’s support and resistance revealed that the publicly traded The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) shares are trading at a price close to -40.25% lower than its 90-day high. On the other hand, the stock is +15.26% away from its low in the 90-day period. More broadly, TTD’s current price is -60.21% away from its 52-week high. The price is 15.26% above its 52-week low.