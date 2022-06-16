Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Stock is the one stock you should own forever

Credit Suisse raised the price target for the Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on April 05, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Jefferies has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $27. The stock was resumed by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on November 08, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $29. In their research brief published June 09, 2021, BMO Capital Markets analysts initiated the Hayward Holdings Inc. stock to Market Perform with a price target of $26.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) dipped -1.14% to close Wednesday’s market session at $14.75, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $14.44 and $15.295 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3768389 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.62 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.99% within the last five trades and 3.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -40.11% in the last 6 months and -13.89% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HAYW stock is trading at a margin of -3.19%, -5.33% and -26.58% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HAYW deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -48.52 percent below its 52-week high and 11.66 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -41.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.43 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) is 14.68. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 11.11. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.32 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.50, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Billow Lesley, the SVP, Chief HR Officer at Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has sold 968 shares of firm on Jun 13 at a price of $15.06 against the total amount of $14578.0. In another inside trade, Billow Lesley, SVP, Chief HR Officer of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) sold 968 shares of the firm on Jun 03 for a total worth of $15304.0 at a price of $15.81. An inside trade which took place on May 27, SVP, Chief HR Officer of Hayward Holdings Inc. Billow Lesley sold 4,570 shares of firm against total price of $70241.0 at the cost of $15.37 per share.