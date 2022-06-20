Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) stock Posted Gross Margin of 37.30 percent in Last Year: Is Justifiable?

CapitalOne raised the price target for the Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) stock from “an Equal weight” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on March 25, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Wells Fargo has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $16. The stock was initiated by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on November 16, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published November 16, 2021, Raymond James analysts initiated the Aris Water Solutions Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $17.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) raised 0.97% to close Friday’s market session at $18.75, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $17.94 and $19.22 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 930996 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 354.07K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.70% within the last five trades and 8.01% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 63.04% in the last 6 months and 2.57% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ARIS stock is trading at a margin of -4.20%, 2.60% and 22.14% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ARIS deals in the Utilities domain. The stock is trading -14.77 percent below its 52-week high and 86.38 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 38.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Aris Water Solutions Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $994.69 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 9.42. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.92 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.94, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

COLONNETTA JOSEPH, the Director at Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) has bought 5,000 shares of firm on Mar 17 at a price of $17.87 against the total amount of $89358.0. In another inside trade, COY DEBRA, Director of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) bought 1,500 shares of the firm on Oct 26 for a total worth of $19500.0 at a price of $13.00. An inside trade which took place on Oct 26, Chief Financial Officer of Aris Water Solutions Inc. Schroer Brenda R bought 15,384 shares of firm against total price of $0.2 million at the cost of $13.00 per share.