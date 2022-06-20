Morgan Stanley Assigned “an Equal-weight” Rating to BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Stock

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on December 14, 2021, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 29, 2021 by Keefe Bruyette that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Mkt perform with a price target of $32 for BSIG stock. The research report from BofA Securities has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $27. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on April 08, 2021, from Equal-Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published July 29, 2020, BofA Securities analysts upgraded the BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. stock from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $16.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) raised 2.53% to close Friday’s market session at $18.62, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $18.25 and $18.67 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 918617 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 556.88K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.58% within the last five trades and -6.34% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -29.63% in the last 6 months and -27.75% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BSIG stock is trading at a margin of -6.64%, -9.48% and -24.56% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BSIG deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -40.26 percent below its 52-week high and 5.26 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -27.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does BrightSphere Investment Group Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 38.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $752.25 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) is 9.69. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.18. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.43 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Hart Richard Jonathan, the Chief Legal Officer at BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) has sold 898 shares of firm on Feb 16 at a price of $24.65 against the total amount of $22139.0. In another inside trade, Hart Richard Jonathan, Chief Legal Officer of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) sold 1,475 shares of the firm on Feb 15 for a total worth of $36639.0 at a price of $24.84. An inside trade which took place on Feb 15, PFO / PAO of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Wiater Christina sold 237 shares of firm against total price of $5895.0 at the cost of $24.87 per share.