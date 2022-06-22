Is it Time to Take Your Profits From Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) Stock?

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), an inverter maker, is effectively growing its market share in high-income nations. Despite this, there are signs that Enphase might benefit significantly in regions where solar energy has just recently started to spread to an industrial scale.

ENPH solutions are in high demand from wealthy consumers as well as successful utility businesses. However, environmental issues and the high cost of fossil fuels present more chances for Enphase to boost sales.

A case study of rising interest in Puerto Rico, where Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) IQ microinverter sales are rising. There have been more storms, floods, and other occurrences in the area that cause protracted power disruptions.

Electricity costs increased at the same time. The sales of Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) batteries and inverters have already increased dramatically in Texas, Southern California, and Florida. This is a widespread issue throughout the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico.

In many parts of the world, the situation is comparable. For instance, the Mediterranean region is experiencing record high temperatures and rising air conditioning energy use.

Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) is starting a new manufacturing line at its Romanian facility as it prepares for rising demand. Beginning in the first quarter of 2023, this automated line will expand output to 750,000 microinverters each quarter.

As a consequence, about 6 million microinverters will be produced overall at all Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) facilities each quarter. As a result, the business will continue to be a technical innovator and the biggest producer of tiny inverters that are mounted directly on solar panels.

ENPH is up 18.52 percent over the last year and 8.44 percent over the previous week in terms of performance. The stock price index has up 16.76 percent in one month and 4.23 percent in three months. In the last six months, it has returned 2.21 percent.