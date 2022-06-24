Why Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Increased 21.66 percent in recent Trade?

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) stock from “an Underperform” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on June 08, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight, with a price target set at $7. The stock was downgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on December 10, 2021, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $12. In their research brief published December 03, 2021, BofA Securities analysts initiated the Radius Health Inc. stock to Underperform with a price target of $16.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) raised 21.66% to close Thursday’s market session at $10.84, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.01 and $10.86 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 9551807 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 852.93K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 49.52% within the last five trades and 79.47% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 57.10% in the last 6 months and 26.78% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. RDUS stock is trading at a margin of 53.07%, 57.12% and 6.48% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RDUS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -52.87 percent below its 52-week high and 118.11 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -7.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Radius Health Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -25.20 percent and the profit margin is -33.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 91.10 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $519.67 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 38.04. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.40 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner at Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) has bought 477,824 shares of firm on May 18 at a price of $5.57 against the total amount of $2.66 million. In another inside trade, BIOTECH TARGET N V, 10% Owner of Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) bought 300,000 shares of the firm on Jan 06 for a total worth of $1.89 million at a price of $6.31. An inside trade which took place on Jan 05, 10% Owner of Radius Health Inc. BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 250,000 shares of firm against total price of $1.57 million at the cost of $6.30 per share.