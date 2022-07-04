Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) stock is trading -46.88 percent below its 52-week high

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on May 26, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 25, 2022 by Craig Hallum that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $35 for CMCO stock. The research report from JP Morgan has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $64. The stock was initiated by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on May 03, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $70. In their research brief published February 26, 2021, DA Davidson analysts upgraded the Columbus McKinnon Corporation stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $60.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) raised 1.48% to close Friday’s market session at $28.79, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $28.00 and $29.39 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 126866 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 148.91K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.19% within the last five trades and -16.45% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -37.59% in the last 6 months and -32.10% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CMCO stock is trading at a margin of -7.26%, -13.52% and -32.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CMCO deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -46.88 percent below its 52-week high and 5.92 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -46.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Columbus McKinnon Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 6.50 percent and the profit margin is 3.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 35.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $809.86 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) is 28.50. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.03. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.89 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.06, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Adams Jon, the Interim Pres.Crane Solutions at Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) has sold 15,789 shares of firm on Jun 09 at a price of $34.27 against the total amount of $0.54 million. In another inside trade, Wozniak Kurt F, Former Officer of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) sold 84 shares of the firm on Jun 09 for a total worth of $2877.0 at a price of $34.25. An inside trade which took place on Jun 08, Former Officer of Columbus McKinnon Corporation Wozniak Kurt F sold 25,641 shares of firm against total price of $0.87 million at the cost of $34.08 per share.