Facts about Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Stock that you might not know

RBC Capital Mkts raised the price target for the Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) stock from “a Sector perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on April 07, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 25, 2022 by BofA Securities that resumed the stock to a Neutral with a price target of $39 for SLVM stock. The stock was initiated by RBC Capital Mkts, who disclosed in a research note on January 24, 2022, to Sector Perform and set the price objective to $34. In their research brief published December 15, 2021, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Sylvamo Corporation stock from Buy to Underperform with a price target of $38.

The share price of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) dipped -6.37% to close Wednesday’s market session at $29.85, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $28.37 and $32.15 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3989614 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 502.06K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.55% within the last five trades and -42.56% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 5.63% in the last 6 months and -16.36% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SLVM stock is trading at a margin of -24.02%, -30.85% and -13.61% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SLVM deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -43.68 percent below its 52-week high and 29.22 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -18.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Sylvamo Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.32 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) is 3.94. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 3.91. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.38 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.97, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 11.50 percent of Sylvamo Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 66.40 percent are held by financial institutions. INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/, the 10% Owner at Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) has sold 4,132,000 shares of firm on Apr 21 at a price of $34.75 against the total amount of $143.59 million. In another inside trade, Ribieras JeanMichel, Chairman and CEO of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM) bought 10,000 shares of the firm on Nov 29 for a total worth of $0.31 million at a price of $31.07. An inside trade which took place on Nov 15, SVP, Corporate Affairs of Sylvamo Corporation Cleves Thomas A bought 19,340 shares of firm against total price of $0.63 million at the cost of $32.44 per share.