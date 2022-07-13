Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock is trading Lower -22.00% From 200-Day SMA

Needham lowered the price target for the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on June 17, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Ladenburg Thalmann has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $15. The stock was initiated by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on December 08, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published November 19, 2021, Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $15.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) raised 42.22% to close Tuesday’s market session at $6.67, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.71 and $6.88 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 7198913 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 908.45K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 51.59% within the last five trades and 57.31% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -28.36% in the last 6 months and -27.42% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RYTM stock is trading at a margin of 57.72%, 63.48% and -22.00% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RYTM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -67.00 percent below its 52-week high and 119.41 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -57.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $327.23 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 71.14 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.43, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Smith Hunter C, the Chief Financial Officer at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) has sold 7,547 shares of firm on Jul 01 at a price of $4.08 against the total amount of $30792.0. In another inside trade, Roberts William T., Chief Accounting Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) sold 1,023 shares of the firm on Mar 29 for a total worth of $11386.0 at a price of $11.13. An inside trade which took place on Feb 15, Chief Technical Officer of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shulman Joseph sold 557 shares of firm against total price of $3398.0 at the cost of $6.10 per share.