ROTH Capital raised the price target for the Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) stock to “”a Neutral””

ROTH Capital lowered the price target for the Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on April 05, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Barrington Research has reiterated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $15. The stock was reiterated by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on January 29, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published December 18, 2020, H.C. Wainwright analysts initiated the Sharps Compliance Corp. stock to Buy with a price target of $12.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) raised 196.14% to close Tuesday’s market session at $8.44, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.84 and $8.51 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5187314 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 204.68K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 196.14% within the last five trades and 137.75% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 20.40% in the last 6 months and 62.31% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SMED stock is trading at a margin of 171.38%, 126.13% and 39.75% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SMED deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -19.39 percent below its 52-week high and 198.23 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -63. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Sharps Compliance Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -3.80 percent and the profit margin is -3.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 28.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $159.01 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) is 35.02. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 99.29. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.30 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.54, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.00 percent of Sharps Compliance Corp. shares are owned by insiders, and 59.10 percent are held by financial institutions. TUSA DAVID P, the Former CEO and President at Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) has sold 88,988 shares of firm on Jun 02 at a price of $4.41 against the total amount of $0.39 million. In another inside trade, TUSA DAVID P, Former CEO and President of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) sold 60,000 shares of the firm on Jun 01 for a total worth of $0.26 million at a price of $4.32. An inside trade which took place on May 31, Former CEO and President of Sharps Compliance Corp. TUSA DAVID P sold 33,306 shares of firm against total price of $0.14 million at the cost of $4.27 per share.