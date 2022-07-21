Risks and Returns of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (DSAC) Stock

Northland Capital raised the price target for the Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on July 06, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) raised 0.40% to close Wednesday’s market session at $10.01, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $9.97 and $10.01 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4271699 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 91.23K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.20% within the last five trades and 0.91% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 0.81% in the last 6 months and 0.81% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DSAC stock is trading at a margin of 0.58%, 0.64% and 1.10% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DSAC deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading 0.10 percent below its 52-week high and 3.73 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 3.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Duddell Street Acquisition Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $218.92 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) is 2502.50. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.43, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, the May be deemed a group member. at Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (DSAC) has sold 300,000 shares of firm on Dec 17 at a price of $9.87 against the total amount of $2.96 million. In another inside trade, MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, May be deemed a group member. of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DSAC) bought 30,681 shares of the firm on Nov 12 for a total worth of $0.3 million at a price of $9.92. An inside trade which took place on Nov 08, May be deemed a group member. of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC bought 54,773 shares of firm against total price of $0.54 million at the cost of $9.91 per share.