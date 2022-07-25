Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock is trading Higher 26.64% From 200-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) raised 118.88% to close Friday’s market session at $11.71, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.19 and $14.17 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 66247002 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 973.16K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 324.28% within the last five trades and 98.14% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 18.52% in the last 6 months and 18.47% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PGY stock is trading at a margin of 183.97%, 61.52% and 26.64% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PGY deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading 14.31 percent below its 52-week high and 383.88 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $8.16 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 17.19 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.66, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.