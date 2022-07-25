Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR): What does Wall Street Say?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR), a creator of data analysis tools, was rated well by the investment company. Palantir has been receiving such good recommendations since the spring of 2022, owing to a rise in reservations for its services.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

According to Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)’s strength is its data analysis and protection technologies. Government entities, as well as commercial businesses, are interested in such solutions. At the same time, Palantir’s competitive edge is its ease of integration with clients’ IT systems, which does not necessitate the production of extensive fundamental computer code.

According to Raymond James, PLTR’s share price might hit $20 next year, more than doubling its current value. In light of this, Raymond James issued a “strict buy” recommendation for PLTR shares, implying that they were awarded the highest buy rating.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) received good ratings from Wall Street in the spring. Mariana Perez Mora, a Bank of America analyst, recommended buying PLTR stock at the end of June.

And, while she established a lower goal price ($13), the justifications remain the same as they are now. To begin with, there is a considerable need for PLTR solutions for processing data arrays employing artificial intelligence features.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) will release its second-quarter report before the market opens on Monday, August 8. Although the first quarter disappointed some investors, the result was not poor. Revenue increased by 31% to $446 million as a result of 37 new clients. At the same time, revenue in the commercial category increased by 54%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are down -45.96 percent year to date (YTD) and are down -6.20 percent or -$0.65 in the most recent trading session. The stock’s trailing 12-month performance, on the other hand, is approximately -55.41 percent lower.

The stock is down -32.69 percent over the last six months and -20.19 percent over the last three months. When we look at the week’s performance, it is up 8.85 percent and 9.21 percent over the month.