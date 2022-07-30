A good growth outlook is seen for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Stock by analysts

Goldman raised the price target for the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 17, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $52. The stock was upgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on November 09, 2020, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $36. In their research brief published October 08, 2020, Truist analysts initiated the Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $38.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) raised 3.85% to close Friday’s market session at $24.26, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $23.00 and $24.5618 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 602049 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 435.02K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.73% within the last five trades and 9.67% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 68.71% in the last 6 months and 22.53% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ARQT stock is trading at a margin of 4.52%, 11.31% and 25.35% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ARQT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -7.16 percent below its 52-week high and 78.51 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 17.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.32 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.83, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 4.20 percent of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 89.60 percent are held by financial institutions. Welgus Howard G., the Director at Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has sold 6,000 shares of firm on Jul 18 at a price of $24.40 against the total amount of $0.15 million. In another inside trade, OSBORNE DAVID W, Chief Technical Officer of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) sold 2,197 shares of the firm on Jul 08 for a total worth of $55835.0 at a price of $25.41. An inside trade which took place on Jul 08, President and CEO of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. Watanabe Todd Franklin sold 13,500 shares of firm against total price of $0.34 million at the cost of $25.37 per share.